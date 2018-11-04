FY2018 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc Reduced by Analyst (SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,882,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,041,000 after purchasing an additional 648,424 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,120,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 197,311 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,064,000 after purchasing an additional 124,976 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,074,000 after purchasing an additional 118,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $71,949,000.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Pascal Convers sold 65,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $5,919,821.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Ketter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $281,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,453.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,925 shares of company stock worth $14,431,956. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

