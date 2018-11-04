FY2018 EPS Estimates for Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Boosted by Analyst

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Yum China in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.30 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. Yum China has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Yum China by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in Yum China by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Yum China by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 25,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $173,234.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

