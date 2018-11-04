FY2019 EPS Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems Inc Boosted by Leerink Swann (CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.36%.

CSII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Shares of CSII opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 613.40 and a beta of 2.36. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $32,342.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,634 shares in the company, valued at $849,227.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 2,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 278,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,317.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock worth $119,274. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

