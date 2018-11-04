FY2019 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Decreased by Analyst

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Investment analysts at Gabelli dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 1st. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.85. Gabelli also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2020 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research set a $95.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $83.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $75.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.9% in the third quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $132,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

