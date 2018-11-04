FY2019 EPS Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc Increased by William Blair (PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, November 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.84. William Blair also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of PBH opened at $37.73 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 37.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,199,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,805,000 after purchasing an additional 876,192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,880,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,683,000 after purchasing an additional 864,847 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 47.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,256,000 after purchasing an additional 643,312 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,851,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,716,000 after purchasing an additional 400,781 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

