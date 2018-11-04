FY2019 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Boosted by William Blair

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – William Blair raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile Us in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.97.

TMUS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.74.

TMUS stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP David R. Carey sold 2,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $141,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,456,335.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,622 shares of company stock worth $6,814,861. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 8.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 915,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,674,000 after purchasing an additional 73,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 44.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,782,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,530 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 10.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 51,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,585,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $154,512,000 after purchasing an additional 62,311 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 52.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

