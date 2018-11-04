Garrison Capital (GARS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Garrison Capital had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 million. On average, analysts expect Garrison Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GARS opened at $8.03 on Friday. Garrison Capital has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.34.

GARS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Garrison Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, National Securities increased their target price on shares of Garrison Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

