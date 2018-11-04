GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) PT Set at €31.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €31.00 ($36.05) target price from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.66 ($36.82).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

G1A opened at €27.03 ($31.43) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a 1-year high of €42.88 ($49.86).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.