GelTech Solutions (GLTC) & Sealed Air (SEE) Financial Survey

GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) and Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GelTech Solutions and Sealed Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GelTech Solutions -335.24% N/A -166.02% Sealed Air -0.87% -150.20% 7.67%

Dividends

Sealed Air pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. GelTech Solutions does not pay a dividend. Sealed Air pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sealed Air has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GelTech Solutions and Sealed Air, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GelTech Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Sealed Air 0 7 5 0 2.42

Sealed Air has a consensus target price of $45.20, suggesting a potential upside of 35.86%. Given Sealed Air’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sealed Air is more favorable than GelTech Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

GelTech Solutions has a beta of -1.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sealed Air has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of GelTech Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Sealed Air shares are held by institutional investors. 61.8% of GelTech Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sealed Air shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GelTech Solutions and Sealed Air’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GelTech Solutions $1.15 million 17.27 -$4.16 million N/A N/A Sealed Air $4.46 billion 1.18 $814.90 million $1.81 18.38

Sealed Air has higher revenue and earnings than GelTech Solutions.

Summary

Sealed Air beats GelTech Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GelTech Solutions Company Profile

GelTech Solutions, Inc. manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and wildland firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters. The company also provides FireIce, a line of asset protection products, including welding blankets, which is used during hot work by plumbers and welders. In addition, it offers Soil2O dust control products, including Soil2O dust control that control airborne particulate matter while substantially reducing water usage on traffic areas; Soil2O soil cap, a product that controls dust and erosion of non-traffic and storage areas; and Soil2O Topical and Soil2O Granular used in specialty agriculture, home and commercial landscaping, and golf course maintenance to sustain plant growth while reducing the amount of water needed for irrigation. Further, the company markets Emergency Manhole FireIce Delivery System to deliver FireIce into a manhole in the event of a fire or explosion; FireIce Home Defense Unit, a system for applying FireIce to structures to protect them from wildfires; and FireIce Shield CTP systems to protect communication towers during hot work. It markets its products through municipal and other fire equipment distributors, as well as through online and direct marketing. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands. It also provides integrated system solutions that incorporate equipment systems, which are frequently integrated into customers' operations; and packaging equipment for loading, filling, and dispensing. In addition, this segment offers graphic design, printing, training, field quality assurance, and remote diagnostics services; flexible packaging materials for medical and drug delivery devices; specialty component films for ostomy and colostomy bags; and PVC free films for packing pharmaceutical solutions, as well as new venture businesses. The Product Care segment provides packaging solutions under the Bubble Wrap and AirCap, Cryovac, Shanklin FloWrap, Instapak, Jiffy, and Korrvu brands, as well as I-Pack systems and e-Cube systems. The company serves food and beverage processing, food service, retail, healthcare and industrial, and commercial and consumer applications. Sealed Air Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

