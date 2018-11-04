Getty Realty (GTY) & BELLWAY PLC/ADR (BLWYY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) and BELLWAY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLWYY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Getty Realty has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BELLWAY PLC/ADR has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. BELLWAY PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Getty Realty pays out 77.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BELLWAY PLC/ADR pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Getty Realty has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Getty Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Realty and BELLWAY PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty 35.21% 8.61% 4.41% BELLWAY PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of Getty Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Getty Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Getty Realty and BELLWAY PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty $120.15 million 9.02 $47.18 million $1.66 16.11 BELLWAY PLC/ADR $3.24 billion 1.45 $575.33 million $4.68 8.19

BELLWAY PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Getty Realty. BELLWAY PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getty Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Getty Realty and BELLWAY PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty 0 0 3 0 3.00 BELLWAY PLC/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Getty Realty presently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.40%. Given Getty Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than BELLWAY PLC/ADR.

Summary

Getty Realty beats BELLWAY PLC/ADR on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly-traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 854 properties and leased 78 properties from third-party landlords in 30 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

About BELLWAY PLC/ADR

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land. Bellway p.l.c. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

