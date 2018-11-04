Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 124.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,945,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,068,000 after purchasing an additional 148,398 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 156,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $944,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $537,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 45.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $3,902,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,408,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD opened at $69.44 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

