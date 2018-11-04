Gladius Token (GLA) Price Hits $0.0643 on Top Exchanges

Gladius Token (CURRENCY:GLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Gladius Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00001013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Gladius Token has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Gladius Token has a market cap of $929,700.00 and $1,805.00 worth of Gladius Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00149985 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00251177 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $620.71 or 0.09784408 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Gladius Token

Gladius Token was first traded on October 29th, 2017. Gladius Token’s total supply is 18,039,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,461,346 tokens. Gladius Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gladiusio. Gladius Token’s official Twitter account is @gladiusio. The official website for Gladius Token is gladius.io.

Buying and Selling Gladius Token

Gladius Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gladius Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gladius Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gladius Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

