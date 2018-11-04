Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 140.89%. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.