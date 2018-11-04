Glaukos (GKOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Glaukos Corporation is an ophthalmic medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets medical devices for the treatment of glaucoma. Its product pipeline consists of iStent Inject, the iStent Supra and iDose. The company operates primarily in United States, Germany, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada and internationally. Glaukos Corporation is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GKOS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Glaukos to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $60.08 on Friday. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $70.91.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $5,817,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 502,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $30,361,676.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 68.4% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,346,000 after acquiring an additional 453,167 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 426,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

