GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,521.27 ($19.88).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,480 ($19.34) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.53).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

