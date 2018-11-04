GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Stake Raised by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,749 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 20.7% in the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 88.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,749 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.2% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 110,587 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,434 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 50,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

