Global Partners LP (GLP) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,977 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,457 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 44.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 50,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 188,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,515 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on Global Partners and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Global Partners from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $20.20 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $686.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.69%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

