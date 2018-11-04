Global Payments Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Global Payments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Global Payments from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.83.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $114.57 on Friday. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $95.32 and a 52-week high of $129.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $857.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.00%.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $353,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $71,406.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,453.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,955 shares of company stock valued at $11,773,553. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Global Payments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

