Globant SA (GLOB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Globant to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globant from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globant from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

GLOB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.42. 237,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.83. Globant has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $66.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. Globant had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

