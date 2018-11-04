GoChain (GO) Achieves Market Cap of $36.33 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, GoChain has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy, Upbit and Binance. GoChain has a market cap of $36.33 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015174 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00151027 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00261142 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.93 or 0.09844619 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain’s launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,020,883,324 coins and its circulating supply is 627,520,722 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io.

Buying and Selling GoChain

GoChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex, Kucoin, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

