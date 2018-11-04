Gocompare.Com Group (GOCO) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOCO. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 118 ($1.54) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 134.60 ($1.76).

Shares of GOCO stock opened at GBX 83.60 ($1.09) on Wednesday. Gocompare.Com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.62 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

In other news, insider Joe Hurd acquired 2,439 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £2,487.78 ($3,250.73). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,714 shares of company stock valued at $278,876.

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

