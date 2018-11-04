Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Position Boosted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $29,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $229.69 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $208.40 and a one year high of $275.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

