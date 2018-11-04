Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. On average, analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $36.17 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of Goosehead Insurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

