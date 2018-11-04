Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company was formed to invest in properties that are leased to government tenants. The Company owns 29 properties, 25 of which are leased primarily to the United States Government and four of which are leased to the states of California, Maryland, Minnesota and South Carolina, respectively. The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of HRPT Properties Trust (HRPT). “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOV. BidaskClub lowered Government Properties Income Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Government Properties Income Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 target price on Government Properties Income Trust and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Government Properties Income Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Government Properties Income Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of GOV stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,993. The firm has a market cap of $886.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Government Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Government Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.14%. Government Properties Income Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Government Properties Income Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. Government Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,774,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Government Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,375,000. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 780,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 164,975 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Government Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 104,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Government Properties Income Trust

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to the U.S. Government and other government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

