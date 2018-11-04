Great Canadian Gaming (GC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$305.30 million for the quarter.

TSE:GC opened at C$42.38 on Friday. Great Canadian Gaming has a 12-month low of C$28.89 and a 12-month high of C$55.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark dropped their target price on Great Canadian Gaming from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Great Canadian Gaming from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Canadian Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.25.

In other Great Canadian Gaming news, insider Darren John Alexander Gwozd purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$46.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,800.00.

About Great Canadian Gaming

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of March 7, 2018, it had 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in British Columbia, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

