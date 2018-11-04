Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLDD. ValuEngine upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Noble Financial set a $8.00 price objective on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $5.96. 131,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,286. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, CEO Lasse Petterson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,727.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 135.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.8% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 175,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

