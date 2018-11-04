Green Dot (GDOT) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a $81.43 rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

GDOT stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.83. The company had a trading volume of 443,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.06. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.51.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.18 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Green Dot will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven W. Streit sold 9,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $715,244.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,759.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $831,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 661,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,016,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,922 shares of company stock worth $31,744,662. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at $287,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

