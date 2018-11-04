Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPP shares. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

GPP traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 49,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,460. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 89.66% and a net margin of 54.40%. The business had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 104.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 61 acres of land.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.