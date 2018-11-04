Greenleaf Trust Invests $214,000 in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (CRED)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CRED) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,262,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 173,168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 588,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 530,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after purchasing an additional 98,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 211,327 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRED opened at $107.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.38 and a 1 year high of $112.93.

iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. Credit Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of investment-grade corporate debt and sovereign, supranational, local authority and non-United States agency bonds that are the United States dollar denominated and have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year.

