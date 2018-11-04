Greenleaf Trust Invests $223,000 in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,079,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,645,000 after purchasing an additional 40,481 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,956,000 after purchasing an additional 96,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,698,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44,436 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.0% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 985,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 12.6% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 891,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,450,000 after purchasing an additional 99,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $768.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

