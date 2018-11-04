Greenleaf Trust Invests $252,000 in Pearson PLC (PSO) Stock

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE PSO opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pearson PLC has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $12.73.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

