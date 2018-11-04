Gritstone Oncology Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 7th (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology’s (NASDAQ:GRTS) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 7th. Gritstone Oncology had issued 6,666,667 shares in its public offering on September 28th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,005 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRTS. BTIG Research began coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. Gritstone Oncology has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $20.15.

In related news, Director Nicholas Simon acquired 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Gritstone Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

