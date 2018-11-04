Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. HSBC lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV stock traded down $4.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.87. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 1-year low of $152.40 and a 1-year high of $212.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the third quarter worth about $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 152.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the second quarter worth about $446,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the third quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

