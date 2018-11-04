Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Scotiabank set a $15.00 price target on Grupo Televisa SAB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Grupo Televisa SAB from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa SAB currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE TV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Televisa SAB has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 24,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 75.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,298,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,156,000 after acquiring an additional 41,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 127.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 112,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 62,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

