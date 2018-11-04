Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (GSH) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Critical Analysis

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) and Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Canadian Pacific Railway and Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Pacific Railway 0 1 17 1 3.00 Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus price target of $236.92, suggesting a potential upside of 15.18%. Given Canadian Pacific Railway’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Pacific Railway is more favorable than Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Pacific Railway and Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Pacific Railway 34.07% 28.71% 9.27% Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H 5.54% 3.81% 3.20%

Dividends

Canadian Pacific Railway pays an annual dividend of $2.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Canadian Pacific Railway pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Pacific Railway has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canadian Pacific Railway and Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Pacific Railway $5.05 billion 5.80 $1.86 billion $8.78 23.43 Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H $2.82 billion 0.95 $156.05 million N/A N/A

Canadian Pacific Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of Canadian Pacific Railway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Canadian Pacific Railway shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.4% of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Canadian Pacific Railway has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian Pacific Railway beats Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers that could be transported by train, ship, and truck, as well as in domestic containers and trailers that could be moved by train and truck. The company offers rail and intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 12,500 miles serving business centers in Montreal, Quebec and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions. In addition, it offers transload, leasing, and logistics services. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains. Its freight transportation services comprise the transportation of full load and single load cargo, containers, bulky and overweight cargo, dangerous cargo, fresh and live cargo, and oversized cargo. The company also provides railway network usage services; and other transportation-related services, such as railway operation, locomotive and passenger car leasing, passenger service, and luggage transportation services, as well as sells food, beverages, and merchandise on board the trains and in railway stations. In addition, it is involved in train repair, materials and supplies sale, on-board catering, goods sale, cargo loading and unloading, and other businesses related to railway transportation, as well as offers warehousing, hotel management, freight transport and packaging agency, and catering management services. Further, the company engages in property management and real estate construction activities; and the supervision of construction projects. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 251 pairs of passenger trains on a daily basis, including 107 pairs of intercity high-speed passenger trains between Guangzhou and Shenzhen, 13 pairs of Hong Kong Through Trains, and 131 pairs of long-distance trains. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

