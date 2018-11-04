Guyana Goldfields (GUY) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at TD Securities

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Guyana Goldfields from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Guyana Goldfields alerts:

Shares of TSE:GUY opened at C$1.76 on Wednesday. Guyana Goldfields has a 52-week low of C$1.29 and a 52-week high of C$5.42.

In related news, Director Scott Andrew Caldwell purchased 30,000 shares of Guyana Goldfields stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,600.00. Also, insider Baupost Group L.L.C. The purchased 634,000 shares of Guyana Goldfields stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,902,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,902,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,126.

About Guyana Goldfields

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora gold project located in Guyana. The company also holds a contiguous 216,995 acre land package located in the Aranka district of Guyana.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Guyana Goldfields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guyana Goldfields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.