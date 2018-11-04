GWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 758,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 37.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total transaction of $6,835,289.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,561 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,795.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $6,025,829.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.04.

DRI opened at $105.30 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.18 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

