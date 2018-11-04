GWM Advisors LLC Has $574,000 Stake in International Paper Co (IP)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,831,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 66.4% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,867,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,259,000 after purchasing an additional 745,170 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 4,805.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 733,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 718,974 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Paper by 130.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 640,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 362,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Paper by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,100,000 after purchasing an additional 269,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.68%. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $430.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

In other International Paper news, insider Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Nicholls sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $893,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,501.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,864 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price target on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.64.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

