GWM Advisors LLC Takes $501,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUM opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $92.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,369 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $559,389.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,189,578.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,366 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $559,380.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,022.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,075 shares of company stock worth $1,779,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

