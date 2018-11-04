Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

HAIN opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $619.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.25 million. Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,460,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,723,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after acquiring an additional 545,113 shares during the period. Proxima Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 146.7% in the second quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 493,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after buying an additional 293,447 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,046,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,376,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 498.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 245,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

