Halcon Resources Corp (HK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital set a $6.00 target price on Halcon Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Halcon Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Halcon Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Ares Management Llc sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,857 shares in the company, valued at $338,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halcon Resources in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Halcon Resources in the second quarter valued at $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Halcon Resources in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 111.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halcon Resources during the second quarter worth $274,000.

Shares of NYSE HK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,906,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,193. The stock has a market cap of $600.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 4.05. Halcon Resources has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

