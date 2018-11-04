Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHFA) Receives €23.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (ETR:HHFA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €23.79 ($27.66).

HHFA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Commerzbank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Independent Research set a €19.30 ($22.44) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik alerts:

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €19.52 ($22.70). The company had a trading volume of 54,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,376. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 52-week low of €16.55 ($19.24) and a 52-week high of €28.44 ($33.07).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.