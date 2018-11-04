Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell Sells 6,667 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 6,667 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $936,713.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,027. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $145.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $176.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.84 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

