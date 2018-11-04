Harsco (HSC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HSC. KeyCorp raised their target price on Harsco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Singular Research assumed coverage on Harsco in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harsco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 2.51.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Harsco had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $445.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Harsco will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Harsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Harsco by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Harsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

