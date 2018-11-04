Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 5,740 Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 252,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 26,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

MRO stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mitchell Little sold 117,333 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $2,427,619.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 394,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,632.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

