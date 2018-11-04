Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Holdings in Msci Inc (MSCI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 113.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Msci were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the second quarter worth $461,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 5.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 184.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Msci by 867.1% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Msci to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Msci from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Msci in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.14.

Msci stock opened at $144.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $122.52 and a twelve month high of $184.22.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.91 million. Msci had a return on equity of 120.58% and a net margin of 29.87%. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.