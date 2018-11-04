Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Stake in ICF International Inc (ICFI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 421,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after buying an additional 29,474 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after buying an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 315,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after buying an additional 64,943 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 157,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 150,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICF International alerts:

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ICF International Inc has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $82.25.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICF International Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Wasson sold 2,532 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $201,496.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,572.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ICF International to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research set a $86.00 price objective on ICF International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen raised ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.