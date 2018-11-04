Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Stake in Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 31,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $1,620,802.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,802.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $983,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,226 shares of company stock valued at $26,271,812. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLNT opened at $48.29 on Friday. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $140.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.