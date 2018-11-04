Hasbro (HAS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hasbro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hasbro from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price target on Hasbro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.33.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $98.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $109.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner bought 11,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $1,009,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,697,608. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BP PLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Hasbro by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

