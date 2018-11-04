Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Aumann (AAG)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Aumann (ETR:AAG) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAG. Commerzbank set a €72.50 ($84.30) price target on Aumann and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Aumann and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Shares of ETR AAG opened at €46.20 ($53.72) on Thursday. Aumann has a 52-week low of €48.09 ($55.92) and a 52-week high of €94.67 ($110.08).

About Aumann

Aumann AG manufactures and sells systems for the automotive and other industries in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-mobility and Classic segments. The E-mobility segment designs, manufactures, and sells machinery and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, railway, and other mobility industries; manufactures machinery and production lines for the manufacturing of electric vehicles, such as energy storage systems; and offers product support services, such as maintenance, repair, spare part supply, and engineering services.

